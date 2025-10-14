Luntra is the world’s first AI-native Layer 2, designed to bring intelligence and automation to on-chain infrastructure. Built with a hybrid rollup architecture combining Optimistic and ZK security, Luntra features AI-powered tools like MEV protection, Wallet Intelligence, and autonomous AgentX bots. It supports gas payments in USDC, offers real-time risk analysis, and enables seamless bridging with Ethereum. By prioritizing both developers and users, Luntra delivers a smarter, more intuitive blockchain experience that evolves in real time.

Luntra is the world’s first AI-native Layer 2, designed to bring intelligence and automation to on-chain infrastructure. Built with a hybrid rollup architecture combining Optimistic and ZK security, Luntra features AI-powered tools like MEV protection, Wallet Intelligence, and autonomous AgentX bots. It supports gas payments in USDC, offers real-time risk analysis, and enables seamless bridging with Ethereum. By prioritizing both developers and users, Luntra delivers a smarter, more intuitive blockchain experience that evolves in real time.