Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00372154$ 0.00372154 $ 0.00372154 Lowest Price $ 0.00001841$ 0.00001841 $ 0.00001841 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) real-time price is $0.00002001. Over the past 24 hours, $LUNTRA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. $LUNTRA's all-time high price is $ 0.00372154, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001841.

In terms of short-term performance, $LUNTRA has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Luntra Infrastructure ($LUNTRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.41K$ 16.41K $ 16.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.01K$ 20.01K $ 20.01K Circulation Supply 820.00M 820.00M 820.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Luntra Infrastructure is $ 16.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $LUNTRA is 820.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.01K.