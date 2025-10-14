Lumpy is a community-driven meme token built on the foundations of safety, education, community, fun, and creativity. Lumpy has a strong, long-term, active global member base who produces entertaining content, shares ideas, and fosters a sense of inclusiveness. The Lumpy team further extends its community approach to outside its own walls through regular collabs with other projects and co-hosts weekly spaces on X under the official Base Builders account.

