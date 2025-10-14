Lumpy (LUMPY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00021198 to $ 0.0002195
24H Low: $ 0.00021198
24H High: $ 0.0002195
All Time High: $ 0.00026937
Lowest Price: $ 0.00018469
Price Change (1H): -0.45%
Price Change (1D): -0.00%
Price Change (7D): -10.11%

Lumpy (LUMPY) real-time price is $0.0002149. Over the past 24 hours, LUMPY traded between a low of $ 0.00021198 and a high of $ 0.0002195, showing active market volatility. LUMPY's all-time high price is $ 0.00026937, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00018469.

In terms of short-term performance, LUMPY has changed by -0.45% over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and -10.11% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Lumpy (LUMPY) Market Information

Market Cap: $ 207.24K
Volume (24H): --
Fully Diluted Market Cap: $ 207.24K
Circulation Supply: 963.82M
Total Supply: 963,815,039.5394627

The current Market Cap of Lumpy is $ 207.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LUMPY is 963.82M, with a total supply of 963815039.5394627. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 207.24K.