LizardAi (LIZAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +10.59% Price Change (1D) +22.28% Price Change (7D) +7.72%

LizardAi (LIZAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, LIZAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. LIZAI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, LIZAI has changed by +10.59% over the past hour, +22.28% over 24 hours, and +7.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LizardAi (LIZAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.31K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.31K Circulation Supply 999.83M Total Supply 999,833,072.934674

The current Market Cap of LizardAi is $ 9.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIZAI is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999833072.934674. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.31K.