Liquid AI is a self-custodial trading automation platform that enables users to create, backtest, and deploy algorithmic trading strategies directly from their browser. It supports multi-chain execution across Ethereum and Layer 2 networks and includes tools for strategy management, performance tracking, portfolio analytics, and automated execution. Designed for both individual traders and token teams, Liquid AI allows users to automate trading while maintaining full ownership and control of their assets.

