Liquid AI (LIQAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0001913 $ 0.0001913 $ 0.0001913 24H Low $ 0.00021225 $ 0.00021225 $ 0.00021225 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0001913$ 0.0001913 $ 0.0001913 24H High $ 0.00021225$ 0.00021225 $ 0.00021225 All Time High $ 0.04366742$ 0.04366742 $ 0.04366742 Lowest Price $ 0.00015401$ 0.00015401 $ 0.00015401 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +8.54% Price Change (7D) -11.03% Price Change (7D) -11.03%

Liquid AI (LIQAI) real-time price is $0.00020899. Over the past 24 hours, LIQAI traded between a low of $ 0.0001913 and a high of $ 0.00021225, showing active market volatility. LIQAI's all-time high price is $ 0.04366742, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00015401.

In terms of short-term performance, LIQAI has changed by -- over the past hour, +8.54% over 24 hours, and -11.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Liquid AI (LIQAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.58K$ 17.58K $ 17.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.90K$ 20.90K $ 20.90K Circulation Supply 84.12M 84.12M 84.12M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Liquid AI is $ 17.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LIQAI is 84.12M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.90K.