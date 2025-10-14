Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 38.27 24H High $ 43.1 All Time High $ 59.44 Lowest Price $ 29.77 Price Change (1H) +0.64% Price Change (1D) +7.90% Price Change (7D) -12.83%

Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) real-time price is $42.81. Over the past 24 hours, KHYPE traded between a low of $ 38.27 and a high of $ 43.1, showing active market volatility. KHYPE's all-time high price is $ 59.44, while its all-time low price is $ 29.77.

In terms of short-term performance, KHYPE has changed by +0.64% over the past hour, +7.90% over 24 hours, and -12.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.68B Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.68B Circulation Supply 39.28M Total Supply 39,277,276.46801655

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq Staked HYPE is $ 1.68B, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KHYPE is 39.28M, with a total supply of 39277276.46801655. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.68B.