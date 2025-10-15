KEVIN (KEVIN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00003945 $ 0.00003945 $ 0.00003945 24H Low $ 0.00004574 $ 0.00004574 $ 0.00004574 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00003945$ 0.00003945 $ 0.00003945 24H High $ 0.00004574$ 0.00004574 $ 0.00004574 All Time High $ 0.000332$ 0.000332 $ 0.000332 Lowest Price $ 0.00003787$ 0.00003787 $ 0.00003787 Price Change (1H) +3.27% Price Change (1D) +0.82% Price Change (7D) -43.53% Price Change (7D) -43.53%

KEVIN (KEVIN) real-time price is $0.00004269. Over the past 24 hours, KEVIN traded between a low of $ 0.00003945 and a high of $ 0.00004574, showing active market volatility. KEVIN's all-time high price is $ 0.000332, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003787.

In terms of short-term performance, KEVIN has changed by +3.27% over the past hour, +0.82% over 24 hours, and -43.53% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

KEVIN (KEVIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.44K$ 41.44K $ 41.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.44K$ 41.44K $ 41.44K Circulation Supply 970.67M 970.67M 970.67M Total Supply 970,667,016.8933665 970,667,016.8933665 970,667,016.8933665

The current Market Cap of KEVIN is $ 41.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KEVIN is 970.67M, with a total supply of 970667016.8933665. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.44K.