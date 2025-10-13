Kambria (KAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.03524631 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.60% Price Change (7D) +3.72%

Kambria (KAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 128.82K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 205.83K Circulation Supply 1.58B Total Supply 2,527,932,526.0301266

