Just A Boring Guy (BORING GUY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000561 $ 0.00000561 $ 0.00000561 24H Low $ 0.00000617 $ 0.00000617 $ 0.00000617 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000561$ 0.00000561 $ 0.00000561 24H High $ 0.00000617$ 0.00000617 $ 0.00000617 All Time High $ 0.00012841$ 0.00012841 $ 0.00012841 Lowest Price $ 0.00000561$ 0.00000561 $ 0.00000561 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +7.04% Price Change (7D) -18.22% Price Change (7D) -18.22%

Just A Boring Guy (BORING GUY) real-time price is $0.00000615. Over the past 24 hours, BORING GUY traded between a low of $ 0.00000561 and a high of $ 0.00000617, showing active market volatility. BORING GUY's all-time high price is $ 0.00012841, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000561.

In terms of short-term performance, BORING GUY has changed by -- over the past hour, +7.04% over 24 hours, and -18.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Just A Boring Guy (BORING GUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.14K$ 6.14K $ 6.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.14K$ 6.14K $ 6.14K Circulation Supply 999.18M 999.18M 999.18M Total Supply 999,179,692.548272 999,179,692.548272 999,179,692.548272

The current Market Cap of Just A Boring Guy is $ 6.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BORING GUY is 999.18M, with a total supply of 999179692.548272. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.14K.