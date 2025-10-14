JOOCE (JOOCE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00003241 24H High $ 0.000049 All Time High $ 0.00008622 Lowest Price $ 0.00002737 Price Change (1H) -0.37% Price Change (1D) +46.19% Price Change (7D) +16.84%

JOOCE (JOOCE) real-time price is $0.00004803. Over the past 24 hours, JOOCE traded between a low of $ 0.00003241 and a high of $ 0.000049, showing active market volatility. JOOCE's all-time high price is $ 0.00008622, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002737.

In terms of short-term performance, JOOCE has changed by -0.37% over the past hour, +46.19% over 24 hours, and +16.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

JOOCE (JOOCE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 186.93K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 483.70K Circulation Supply 3.86B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of JOOCE is $ 186.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JOOCE is 3.86B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 483.70K.