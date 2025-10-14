jAssets is a decentralized collateralized debt platform created by BLKSWN within the Jellyverse ecosystem. It enables users to lock ERC20 tokens as collateral to mint various synthetic assets, known as jAssets, such as jUSD, jAAPL, and jTSLA. Users manage their positions via Vaults, ensuring that each issued synthetic asset is fully backed by over-collateralized positions. jAssets leverage price data from decentralized oracle provider pyth.network, maintaining stability through constant collateralization checks. The protocol enforces a minimum collateral ratio of at least 110%, ensuring resilience and reducing systemic risk through liquidations of under-collateralized Vaults.

jAssets is a decentralized collateralized debt platform created by BLKSWN within the Jellyverse ecosystem. It enables users to lock ERC20 tokens as collateral to mint various synthetic assets, known as jAssets, such as jUSD, jAAPL, and jTSLA. Users manage their positions via Vaults, ensuring that each issued synthetic asset is fully backed by over-collateralized positions. jAssets leverage price data from decentralized oracle provider pyth.network, maintaining stability through constant collateralization checks. The protocol enforces a minimum collateral ratio of at least 110%, ensuring resilience and reducing systemic risk through liquidations of under-collateralized Vaults.