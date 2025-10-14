jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.971211 $ 0.971211 $ 0.971211 24H Low $ 0.986198 $ 0.986198 $ 0.986198 24H High 24H Low $ 0.971211$ 0.971211 $ 0.971211 24H High $ 0.986198$ 0.986198 $ 0.986198 All Time High $ 1.062$ 1.062 $ 1.062 Lowest Price $ 0.35345$ 0.35345 $ 0.35345 Price Change (1H) +0.35% Price Change (1D) +0.34% Price Change (7D) -0.21% Price Change (7D) -0.21%

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) real-time price is $0.979577. Over the past 24 hours, JUSD traded between a low of $ 0.971211 and a high of $ 0.986198, showing active market volatility. JUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.062, while its all-time low price is $ 0.35345.

In terms of short-term performance, JUSD has changed by +0.35% over the past hour, +0.34% over 24 hours, and -0.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 695.19K$ 695.19K $ 695.19K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 695.19K$ 695.19K $ 695.19K Circulation Supply 709.68K 709.68K 709.68K Total Supply 709,680.3020817833 709,680.3020817833 709,680.3020817833

The current Market Cap of jAsset jUSD is $ 695.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JUSD is 709.68K, with a total supply of 709680.3020817833. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 695.19K.