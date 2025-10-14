The live jAsset jUSD price today is 0.979577 USD. Track real-time JUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JUSD price trend easily at MEXC now.The live jAsset jUSD price today is 0.979577 USD. Track real-time JUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore JUSD price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About JUSD

JUSD Price Info

JUSD Official Website

JUSD Tokenomics

JUSD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

jAsset jUSD Logo

jAsset jUSD Price (JUSD)

Unlisted

1 JUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.979055
$0.979055$0.979055
-0.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 14:34:08 (UTC+8)

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.971211
$ 0.971211$ 0.971211
24H Low
$ 0.986198
$ 0.986198$ 0.986198
24H High

$ 0.971211
$ 0.971211$ 0.971211

$ 0.986198
$ 0.986198$ 0.986198

$ 1.062
$ 1.062$ 1.062

$ 0.35345
$ 0.35345$ 0.35345

+0.35%

+0.34%

-0.21%

-0.21%

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) real-time price is $0.979577. Over the past 24 hours, JUSD traded between a low of $ 0.971211 and a high of $ 0.986198, showing active market volatility. JUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.062, while its all-time low price is $ 0.35345.

In terms of short-term performance, JUSD has changed by +0.35% over the past hour, +0.34% over 24 hours, and -0.21% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Market Information

$ 695.19K
$ 695.19K$ 695.19K

--
----

$ 695.19K
$ 695.19K$ 695.19K

709.68K
709.68K 709.68K

709,680.3020817833
709,680.3020817833 709,680.3020817833

The current Market Cap of jAsset jUSD is $ 695.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JUSD is 709.68K, with a total supply of 709680.3020817833. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 695.19K.

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of jAsset jUSD to USD was $ +0.00329971.
In the past 30 days, the price change of jAsset jUSD to USD was $ -0.0126609347.
In the past 60 days, the price change of jAsset jUSD to USD was $ -0.0023043569.
In the past 90 days, the price change of jAsset jUSD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00329971+0.34%
30 Days$ -0.0126609347-1.29%
60 Days$ -0.0023043569-0.23%
90 Days$ 0--

What is jAsset jUSD (JUSD)

jAssets is a decentralized collateralized debt platform created by BLKSWN within the Jellyverse ecosystem. It enables users to lock ERC20 tokens as collateral to mint various synthetic assets, known as jAssets, such as jUSD, jAAPL, and jTSLA. Users manage their positions via Vaults, ensuring that each issued synthetic asset is fully backed by over-collateralized positions. jAssets leverage price data from decentralized oracle provider pyth.network, maintaining stability through constant collateralization checks. The protocol enforces a minimum collateral ratio of at least 110%, ensuring resilience and reducing systemic risk through liquidations of under-collateralized Vaults.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Resource

Official Website

jAsset jUSD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will jAsset jUSD (JUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your jAsset jUSD (JUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for jAsset jUSD.

Check the jAsset jUSD price prediction now!

JUSD to Local Currencies

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of jAsset jUSD (JUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About jAsset jUSD (JUSD)

How much is jAsset jUSD (JUSD) worth today?
The live JUSD price in USD is 0.979577 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current JUSD to USD price?
The current price of JUSD to USD is $ 0.979577. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of jAsset jUSD?
The market cap for JUSD is $ 695.19K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of JUSD?
The circulating supply of JUSD is 709.68K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of JUSD?
JUSD achieved an ATH price of 1.062 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of JUSD?
JUSD saw an ATL price of 0.35345 USD.
What is the trading volume of JUSD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for JUSD is -- USD.
Will JUSD go higher this year?
JUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out JUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 14:34:08 (UTC+8)

jAsset jUSD (JUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.