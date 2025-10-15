IoTAI is a cutting-edge ecosystem that fuses Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create a decentralized, intelligent, and automated aggregator. It’s a decentralized exchange aggregator that uses real-time AI analysis to find the best trading routes across Ethereum-based DEXs, reducing gas fees and improving execution efficiency by up to 50% or even higher.

