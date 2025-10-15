IoTAI (IOTAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.01123299 24H High $ 0.01289238 All Time High $ 0.04887246 Lowest Price $ 0.00293688 Price Change (1H) +5.16% Price Change (1D) -4.31% Price Change (7D) -18.97%

IoTAI (IOTAI) real-time price is $0.0119728. Over the past 24 hours, IOTAI traded between a low of $ 0.01123299 and a high of $ 0.01289238, showing active market volatility. IOTAI's all-time high price is $ 0.04887246, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00293688.

In terms of short-term performance, IOTAI has changed by +5.16% over the past hour, -4.31% over 24 hours, and -18.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

IoTAI (IOTAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.19M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.19M Circulation Supply 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of IoTAI is $ 1.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IOTAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.19M.