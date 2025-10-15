The live IoTAI price today is 0.0119728 USD. Track real-time IOTAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore IOTAI price trend easily at MEXC now.The live IoTAI price today is 0.0119728 USD. Track real-time IOTAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore IOTAI price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 IOTAI to USD Live Price:

$0.01193096
$0.01193096
-4.60%1D
IoTAI (IOTAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 00:31:39 (UTC+8)

IoTAI (IOTAI) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.01123299
$ 0.01289238
$ 0.01123299
$ 0.01289238
$ 0.04887246
$ 0.00293688
IoTAI (IOTAI) real-time price is $0.0119728. Over the past 24 hours, IOTAI traded between a low of $ 0.01123299 and a high of $ 0.01289238, showing active market volatility. IOTAI's all-time high price is $ 0.04887246, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00293688.

In terms of short-term performance, IOTAI has changed by +5.16% over the past hour, -4.31% over 24 hours, and -18.97% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

IoTAI (IOTAI) Market Information

The current Market Cap of IoTAI is $ 1.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IOTAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.19M.

IoTAI (IOTAI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of IoTAI to USD was $ -0.00054045913385737.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IoTAI to USD was $ -0.0060862675.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IoTAI to USD was $ -0.0085155007.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IoTAI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00054045913385737-4.31%
30 Days$ -0.0060862675-50.83%
60 Days$ -0.0085155007-71.12%
90 Days$ 0--

What is IoTAI (IOTAI)

IoTAI is a cutting-edge ecosystem that fuses Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to create a decentralized, intelligent, and automated aggregator. It’s a decentralized exchange aggregator that uses real-time AI analysis to find the best trading routes across Ethereum-based DEXs, reducing gas fees and improving execution efficiency by up to 50% or even higher.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

IoTAI (IOTAI) Resource

IoTAI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will IoTAI (IOTAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your IoTAI (IOTAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for IoTAI.

Check the IoTAI price prediction now!

IoTAI (IOTAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of IoTAI (IOTAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IOTAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About IoTAI (IOTAI)

How much is IoTAI (IOTAI) worth today?
The live IOTAI price in USD is 0.0119728 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current IOTAI to USD price?
The current price of IOTAI to USD is $ 0.0119728. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of IoTAI?
The market cap for IOTAI is $ 1.19M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of IOTAI?
The circulating supply of IOTAI is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IOTAI?
IOTAI achieved an ATH price of 0.04887246 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IOTAI?
IOTAI saw an ATL price of 0.00293688 USD.
What is the trading volume of IOTAI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IOTAI is -- USD.
Will IOTAI go higher this year?
IOTAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IOTAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
