Innovosens (ISENS) Information
We are a pioneering health-tech company transforming real-time performance and safety through sweat-sensing biowearables.
From athletes to frontline workers, our flagship wearable Hydrosense tracks hydration and electrolyte loss non-invasively—unlocking a new frontier in human physiology, powered by digital biomarkers and Web3.
Backed by Sony, the European Commission, and a strong network of researchers and investors, we’re bringing sweat to the blockchain—combining health, innovation, and decentralization.
Innovosens (ISENS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Innovosens (ISENS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ISENS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ISENS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
