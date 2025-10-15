InfiniteHash (SN89) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 2.06 24H High $ 2.45 All Time High $ 8.9 Lowest Price $ 1.082 Price Change (1H) -2.50% Price Change (1D) +0.58% Price Change (7D) +31.46%

InfiniteHash (SN89) real-time price is $2.32. Over the past 24 hours, SN89 traded between a low of $ 2.06 and a high of $ 2.45, showing active market volatility. SN89's all-time high price is $ 8.9, while its all-time low price is $ 1.082.

In terms of short-term performance, SN89 has changed by -2.50% over the past hour, +0.58% over 24 hours, and +31.46% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

InfiniteHash (SN89) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.92M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.92M Circulation Supply 1.69M Total Supply 1,693,647.090193853

The current Market Cap of InfiniteHash is $ 3.92M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN89 is 1.69M, with a total supply of 1693647.090193853. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.92M.