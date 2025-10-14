InfiniFi USD (IUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.99943 24H High $ 1.001 All Time High $ 1.11 Lowest Price $ 0.903172 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.02% Price Change (7D) +0.04%

InfiniFi USD (IUSD) real-time price is $1. Over the past 24 hours, IUSD traded between a low of $ 0.99943 and a high of $ 1.001, showing active market volatility. IUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.11, while its all-time low price is $ 0.903172.

In terms of short-term performance, IUSD has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.02% over 24 hours, and +0.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

InfiniFi USD (IUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 150.34M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 149.33M Circulation Supply 150.34M Total Supply 149,327,787.6481664

The current Market Cap of InfiniFi USD is $ 150.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IUSD is 150.34M, with a total supply of 149327787.6481664. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.33M.