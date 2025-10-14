Arena Index is a curated discovery hub that spotlights the most relevant and engaging content in the Avalanche and broader Web3 ecosystem. Rather than aggregating everything or offering real-time data, Arena Index focuses on surfacing high-quality, high-signal projects, media, and news through editorial curation and community engagement. We aim to make exploration easier by providing a trusted front page for what matters most—be it emerging dApps, innovative NFTs, or key ecosystem updates.

Arena Index is a curated discovery hub that spotlights the most relevant and engaging content in the Avalanche and broader Web3 ecosystem. Rather than aggregating everything or offering real-time data, Arena Index focuses on surfacing high-quality, high-signal projects, media, and news through editorial curation and community engagement. We aim to make exploration easier by providing a trusted front page for what matters most—be it emerging dApps, innovative NFTs, or key ecosystem updates.