HypeHUB is a next-generation, Web3-powered social engagement platform designed to revolutionize how communities grow and interact in the digital age. At its core, HypeHUB transforms social media engagement into a mutually beneficial economy where users can earn and spend points based on real, verifiable actions such as following a Twitter account, liking a post, subscribing to a YouTube channel, joining a Telegram group, or engaging with a Reddit thread.

