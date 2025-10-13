Hype Sphere (SPHERE) Tokenomics
Hype Sphere (SPHERE) Information
HypeSphere Visualize the Hype. Decode the Memes.
HypeSphere is the first meme token analytics and discovery suite on HyperEVM, combining real-time sphere map visualizations, automated Telegram bots, and alpha-focused tools—powered by the $SPHERE token.
Why HypeSphere? Degens move fast. We move faster. In a chain like HyperEVM, where meme tokens rise and fall in hours, there’s no time for slow data, broken tools, or outdated dashboards. HypeSphere brings on-chain market intelligence straight to your screen and your group chats.
Hype Sphere (SPHERE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Hype Sphere (SPHERE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SPHERE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SPHERE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
