HOODOG is the latest meme coin to hit the Ethereum blockchain, bringing a fresh, playful twist to the crypto world. Inspired by the iconic "dog in the hood" meme, HOODOG blends fun and community-driven innovation with a mission to support its companion, DOGWIF. Designed as an Ethereum-based counterpart to the popular WIF token, HOODOG harnesses the power of memes while offering a platform for its community to grow and thrive.
By leveraging the vast potential of Ethereum, HOODOG is more than just a meme—it’s a movement that embodies the spirit of collaboration and the cultural impact of meme-driven currencies. With the backing of a supportive and passionate community, HOODOG aims to carve out its own niche within the ever-evolving world of decentralized finance (DeFi). It welcomes all the dog meme lovers on crypto.
HOODOG (HOODOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of HOODOG (HOODOG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HOODOG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HOODOG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HOODOG's tokenomics, explore HOODOG token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
