Honeywell xStock (HONX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 201.55 24H High $ 209.15 All Time High $ 271.63 Lowest Price $ 200.73 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) +2.71% Price Change (7D) -0.30%

Honeywell xStock (HONX) real-time price is $208.51. Over the past 24 hours, HONX traded between a low of $ 201.55 and a high of $ 209.15, showing active market volatility. HONX's all-time high price is $ 271.63, while its all-time low price is $ 200.73.

In terms of short-term performance, HONX has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +2.71% over 24 hours, and -0.30% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Honeywell xStock (HONX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 209.56K$ 209.56K $ 209.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.74M$ 4.74M $ 4.74M Circulation Supply 1.01K 1.01K 1.01K Total Supply 22,733.1070828 22,733.1070828 22,733.1070828

The current Market Cap of Honeywell xStock is $ 209.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HONX is 1.01K, with a total supply of 22733.1070828. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.74M.