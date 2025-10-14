ChatGPT powiedział: HoneyFun AI is an infrastructure-first project that integrates AI agents into the Berachain blockchain ecosystem, with a strong focus on DeFi, gaming, and entertainment. It enables users to collaboratively create, launch, and co-own AI entities and memecoins through a custom NFT-based bonding curve mechanism, designed to ensure fair distribution and eliminate insider advantages. By combining advanced AI capabilities with blockchain technology, HoneyFun AI promotes transparent tokenomics, accessible creation tools, and sustainable community-driven innovation. The platform’s co-ownership model supports long-term engagement, while its bonding curve ensures price discovery and liquidity without reliance on external funding or venture capital.

