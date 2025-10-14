The live HoneyFun AI price today is 0 USD. Track real-time AIBERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AIBERA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live HoneyFun AI price today is 0 USD. Track real-time AIBERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AIBERA price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 AIBERA to USD Live Price:

$0.00014024
$0.00014024$0.00014024
-3.60%1D
HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 02:48:58 (UTC+8)

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03630752
$ 0.03630752$ 0.03630752

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.07%

-3.68%

-22.72%

-22.72%

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, AIBERA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AIBERA's all-time high price is $ 0.03630752, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AIBERA has changed by +1.07% over the past hour, -3.68% over 24 hours, and -22.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Market Information

$ 6.42K
$ 6.42K$ 6.42K

--
----

$ 14.02K
$ 14.02K$ 14.02K

45.80M
45.80M 45.80M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HoneyFun AI is $ 6.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIBERA is 45.80M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.02K.

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of HoneyFun AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of HoneyFun AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of HoneyFun AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of HoneyFun AI to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.68%
30 Days$ 0-89.63%
60 Days$ 0-89.75%
90 Days$ 0--

What is HoneyFun AI (AIBERA)

ChatGPT powiedział: HoneyFun AI is an infrastructure-first project that integrates AI agents into the Berachain blockchain ecosystem, with a strong focus on DeFi, gaming, and entertainment. It enables users to collaboratively create, launch, and co-own AI entities and memecoins through a custom NFT-based bonding curve mechanism, designed to ensure fair distribution and eliminate insider advantages. By combining advanced AI capabilities with blockchain technology, HoneyFun AI promotes transparent tokenomics, accessible creation tools, and sustainable community-driven innovation. The platform’s co-ownership model supports long-term engagement, while its bonding curve ensures price discovery and liquidity without reliance on external funding or venture capital.

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

HoneyFun AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for HoneyFun AI.

Check the HoneyFun AI price prediction now!

AIBERA to Local Currencies

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIBERA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HoneyFun AI (AIBERA)

How much is HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) worth today?
The live AIBERA price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AIBERA to USD price?
The current price of AIBERA to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of HoneyFun AI?
The market cap for AIBERA is $ 6.42K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AIBERA?
The circulating supply of AIBERA is 45.80M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AIBERA?
AIBERA achieved an ATH price of 0.03630752 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AIBERA?
AIBERA saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of AIBERA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AIBERA is -- USD.
Will AIBERA go higher this year?
AIBERA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AIBERA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
