HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Price Information (USD)

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, AIBERA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. AIBERA's all-time high price is $ 0.03630752, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AIBERA has changed by +1.07% over the past hour, -3.68% over 24 hours, and -22.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

HoneyFun AI (AIBERA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of HoneyFun AI is $ 6.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIBERA is 45.80M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.02K.