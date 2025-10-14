Holy Coin (HOLY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0.00111904 24H Low $ 0.00111904 24H High $ 0.01553962 All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price Price Change (1H) -0.90% Price Change (1D) +3.61% Price Change (7D) -66.91%

Holy Coin (HOLY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, HOLY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0.00111904, showing active market volatility. HOLY's all-time high price is $ 0.01553962, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, HOLY has changed by -0.90% over the past hour, +3.61% over 24 hours, and -66.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Holy Coin (HOLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 914.47K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 914.47K Circulation Supply 999.96M Total Supply 999,960,952.644607

The current Market Cap of Holy Coin is $ 914.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOLY is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999960952.644607. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 914.47K.