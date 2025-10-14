Hold Sloth (ZZZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +8.61% Price Change (7D) +8.61%

Hold Sloth (ZZZ) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, ZZZ traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. ZZZ's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ZZZ has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +8.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hold Sloth (ZZZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.38K$ 11.38K $ 11.38K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.73K$ 12.73K $ 12.73K Circulation Supply 843.15M 843.15M 843.15M Total Supply 943,505,142.7532988 943,505,142.7532988 943,505,142.7532988

The current Market Cap of Hold Sloth is $ 11.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZZZ is 843.15M, with a total supply of 943505142.7532988. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.73K.