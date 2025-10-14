HAiO is an AI-powered Web3 music platform where anyone can create, curate, and monetize music using autonomous AI Agents. It removes traditional barriers like skills, tools, and licensing by enabling instant music generation and smart playlist creation. Through Agent-Fi, users can stake and co-own AI Agents as NFTs, turning engagement into earnings. HAiO serves creators, listeners, and developers with tools to build, stream, and scale music experiences on-chain.

HAiO is an AI-powered Web3 music platform where anyone can create, curate, and monetize music using autonomous AI Agents. It removes traditional barriers like skills, tools, and licensing by enabling instant music generation and smart playlist creation. Through Agent-Fi, users can stake and co-own AI Agents as NFTs, turning engagement into earnings. HAiO serves creators, listeners, and developers with tools to build, stream, and scale music experiences on-chain.