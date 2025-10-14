Grok Companions (JARVIS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00006887 $ 0.00006887 $ 0.00006887 24H Low $ 0.00007052 $ 0.00007052 $ 0.00007052 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00006887$ 0.00006887 $ 0.00006887 24H High $ 0.00007052$ 0.00007052 $ 0.00007052 All Time High $ 0.00246857$ 0.00246857 $ 0.00246857 Lowest Price $ 0.00003799$ 0.00003799 $ 0.00003799 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.28% Price Change (7D) -7.16% Price Change (7D) -7.16%

Grok Companions (JARVIS) real-time price is $0.00007052. Over the past 24 hours, JARVIS traded between a low of $ 0.00006887 and a high of $ 0.00007052, showing active market volatility. JARVIS's all-time high price is $ 0.00246857, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003799.

In terms of short-term performance, JARVIS has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.28% over 24 hours, and -7.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Grok Companions (JARVIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 70.52K$ 70.52K $ 70.52K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 70.52K$ 70.52K $ 70.52K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Grok Companions is $ 70.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JARVIS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.52K.