Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) Information
The GGC Ecosystem is a multi-platform gaming universe powered by the GGC Token, designed to unify diverse gameplay experiences through a shared economy, player ownership, and blockchain-backed progression. Spanning PC and mobile platforms, it connects players across narrative-rich worlds, strategic multiplayer battles, and raw survival shooters, offering optional NFT utility and a player-driven token economy. The ecosystem is anchored by three core titles: Grand Gangsta City (PC, Narrative RPG), West Land Arena (Mobile, Base-Building Strategy), and Deathmatch (PC, FPS Survival Arena). The GGC Token serves as the backbone, functioning as an in-game currency for upgrades, exclusive content, and unlockables, while enabling NFT transactions for buying, selling, or trading in-game assets like characters, gear, or land. Players can earn cross-game rewards, unlocking bonuses in one title through performance in another. Planned governance features will allow token holders to vote on ecosystem proposals, content updates, and NFT drops, while staking offers passive earnings, loot drops, or leaderboard boosts. More than just a gaming platform, the GGC Ecosystem delivers a cross-genre entertainment experience, blending immersive storytelling, player ownership, and strategic scalability through Web3, empowering players’ journeys whether they’re building strongholds, battling the undead, or rising through the underworld.
Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $GGC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $GGC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
