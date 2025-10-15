The live Grand Gangsta City price today is 0.00228848 USD. Track real-time $GGC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore $GGC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Grand Gangsta City price today is 0.00228848 USD. Track real-time $GGC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore $GGC price trend easily at MEXC now.

Grand Gangsta City Price ($GGC)

1 $GGC to USD Live Price:

$0.00228848
$0.00228848
-3.60%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 00:32:52 (UTC+8)

Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+2.70%

-3.64%

-26.48%

-26.48%

Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) real-time price is $0.00228848. Over the past 24 hours, $GGC traded between a low of $ 0.00216096 and a high of $ 0.00242405, showing active market volatility. $GGC's all-time high price is $ 0.01587433, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00206048.

In terms of short-term performance, $GGC has changed by +2.70% over the past hour, -3.64% over 24 hours, and -26.48% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) Market Information

--
----

The current Market Cap of Grand Gangsta City is $ 2.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $GGC is 917.09M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.27M.

Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Grand Gangsta City to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Grand Gangsta City to USD was $ -0.0008064468.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Grand Gangsta City to USD was $ -0.0017508798.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Grand Gangsta City to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-3.64%
30 Days$ -0.0008064468-35.23%
60 Days$ -0.0017508798-76.50%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Grand Gangsta City ($GGC)

The GGC Ecosystem is a multi-platform gaming universe powered by the GGC Token, designed to unify diverse gameplay experiences through a shared economy, player ownership, and blockchain-backed progression. Spanning PC and mobile platforms, it connects players across narrative-rich worlds, strategic multiplayer battles, and raw survival shooters, offering optional NFT utility and a player-driven token economy. The ecosystem is anchored by three core titles: Grand Gangsta City (PC, Narrative RPG), West Land Arena (Mobile, Base-Building Strategy), and Deathmatch (PC, FPS Survival Arena). The GGC Token serves as the backbone, functioning as an in-game currency for upgrades, exclusive content, and unlockables, while enabling NFT transactions for buying, selling, or trading in-game assets like characters, gear, or land. Players can earn cross-game rewards, unlocking bonuses in one title through performance in another. Planned governance features will allow token holders to vote on ecosystem proposals, content updates, and NFT drops, while staking offers passive earnings, loot drops, or leaderboard boosts. More than just a gaming platform, the GGC Ecosystem delivers a cross-genre entertainment experience, blending immersive storytelling, player ownership, and strategic scalability through Web3, empowering players’ journeys whether they’re building strongholds, battling the undead, or rising through the underworld.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) Resource

Official Website

Grand Gangsta City Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Grand Gangsta City.

Check the Grand Gangsta City price prediction now!

$GGC to Local Currencies

Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $GGC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Grand Gangsta City ($GGC)

How much is Grand Gangsta City ($GGC) worth today?
The live $GGC price in USD is 0.00228848 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current $GGC to USD price?
The current price of $GGC to USD is $ 0.00228848. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Grand Gangsta City?
The market cap for $GGC is $ 2.08M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of $GGC?
The circulating supply of $GGC is 917.09M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of $GGC?
$GGC achieved an ATH price of 0.01587433 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of $GGC?
$GGC saw an ATL price of 0.00206048 USD.
What is the trading volume of $GGC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for $GGC is -- USD.
Will $GGC go higher this year?
$GGC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out $GGC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-15 00:32:52 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.