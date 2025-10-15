Gorbagana Daemon (OSCAR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00002862 24H High $ 0.00003175 All Time High $ 0.00095849 Lowest Price $ 0.00002662 Price Change (1H) -0.33% Price Change (1D) +0.30% Price Change (7D) -19.25%

Gorbagana Daemon (OSCAR) real-time price is $0.00003027. Over the past 24 hours, OSCAR traded between a low of $ 0.00002862 and a high of $ 0.00003175, showing active market volatility. OSCAR's all-time high price is $ 0.00095849, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002662.

In terms of short-term performance, OSCAR has changed by -0.33% over the past hour, +0.30% over 24 hours, and -19.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Gorbagana Daemon (OSCAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 30.27K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 30.27K Circulation Supply 999.91M Total Supply 999,909,844.613889

The current Market Cap of Gorbagana Daemon is $ 30.27K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OSCAR is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999909844.613889. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.27K.