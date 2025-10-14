FVIX (FVIX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 43.16 $ 43.16 $ 43.16 24H Low $ 44.9 $ 44.9 $ 44.9 24H High 24H Low $ 43.16$ 43.16 $ 43.16 24H High $ 44.9$ 44.9 $ 44.9 All Time High $ 95.98$ 95.98 $ 95.98 Lowest Price $ 18.95$ 18.95 $ 18.95 Price Change (1H) +2.33% Price Change (1D) +2.01% Price Change (7D) -42.84% Price Change (7D) -42.84%

FVIX (FVIX) real-time price is $44.64. Over the past 24 hours, FVIX traded between a low of $ 43.16 and a high of $ 44.9, showing active market volatility. FVIX's all-time high price is $ 95.98, while its all-time low price is $ 18.95.

In terms of short-term performance, FVIX has changed by +2.33% over the past hour, +2.01% over 24 hours, and -42.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FVIX (FVIX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 701.34K$ 701.34K $ 701.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 701.34K$ 701.34K $ 701.34K Circulation Supply 15.74K 15.74K 15.74K Total Supply 15,735.396059905526 15,735.396059905526 15,735.396059905526

The current Market Cap of FVIX is $ 701.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FVIX is 15.74K, with a total supply of 15735.396059905526. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 701.34K.