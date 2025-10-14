Froggi ($FROGGI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00151083 $ 0.00151083 $ 0.00151083 24H Low $ 0.00158889 $ 0.00158889 $ 0.00158889 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00151083$ 0.00151083 $ 0.00151083 24H High $ 0.00158889$ 0.00158889 $ 0.00158889 All Time High $ 0.00854903$ 0.00854903 $ 0.00854903 Lowest Price $ 0.00135619$ 0.00135619 $ 0.00135619 Price Change (1H) -1.15% Price Change (1D) -0.35% Price Change (7D) -27.06% Price Change (7D) -27.06%

Froggi ($FROGGI) real-time price is $0.0015357. Over the past 24 hours, $FROGGI traded between a low of $ 0.00151083 and a high of $ 0.00158889, showing active market volatility. $FROGGI's all-time high price is $ 0.00854903, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00135619.

In terms of short-term performance, $FROGGI has changed by -1.15% over the past hour, -0.35% over 24 hours, and -27.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Froggi ($FROGGI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 117.99K$ 117.99K $ 117.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 117.99K$ 117.99K $ 117.99K Circulation Supply 76.74M 76.74M 76.74M Total Supply 76,740,000.0 76,740,000.0 76,740,000.0

The current Market Cap of Froggi is $ 117.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $FROGGI is 76.74M, with a total supply of 76740000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 117.99K.