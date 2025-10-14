Four the Ape is a community-driven memecoin created purely for entertainment. It has no intrinsic value, utility, or investment promise, and is not affiliated with any platform or brand using the term “Four.” Always do your own research before engaging with any crypto project. Four years. Four cycles. The fourth bull run begins where legends are made. In crypto, 4 isn’t just a number it’s the countdown to liftoff. Completion. Rebirth. Moon mode activated.

Four the Ape is a community-driven memecoin created purely for entertainment. It has no intrinsic value, utility, or investment promise, and is not affiliated with any platform or brand using the term “Four.” Always do your own research before engaging with any crypto project. Four years. Four cycles. The fourth bull run begins where legends are made. In crypto, 4 isn’t just a number it’s the countdown to liftoff. Completion. Rebirth. Moon mode activated.