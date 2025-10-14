The live FOUR price today is 0 USD. Track real-time FOUR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FOUR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live FOUR price today is 0 USD. Track real-time FOUR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore FOUR price trend easily at MEXC now.

FOUR Price (FOUR)

1 FOUR to USD Live Price:

--
----
-9.20%1D
FOUR (FOUR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 18:21:30 (UTC+8)

FOUR (FOUR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.79%

-9.22%

-3.50%

-3.50%

FOUR (FOUR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FOUR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FOUR's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, FOUR has changed by -0.79% over the past hour, -9.22% over 24 hours, and -3.50% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

FOUR (FOUR) Market Information

$ 12.02K
$ 12.02K$ 12.02K

--
----

$ 12.02K
$ 12.02K$ 12.02K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of FOUR is $ 12.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FOUR is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.02K.

FOUR (FOUR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of FOUR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of FOUR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of FOUR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of FOUR to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.22%
30 Days$ 0+67.85%
60 Days$ 0+38.48%
90 Days$ 0--

What is FOUR (FOUR)

Four the Ape is a community-driven memecoin created purely for entertainment. It has no intrinsic value, utility, or investment promise, and is not affiliated with any platform or brand using the term “Four.” Always do your own research before engaging with any crypto project. Four years. Four cycles. The fourth bull run begins where legends are made. In crypto, 4 isn’t just a number it’s the countdown to liftoff. Completion. Rebirth. Moon mode activated.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

FOUR (FOUR) Resource

Official Website

FOUR Price Prediction (USD)

How much will FOUR (FOUR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your FOUR (FOUR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for FOUR.

Check the FOUR price prediction now!

FOUR to Local Currencies

FOUR (FOUR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of FOUR (FOUR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FOUR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About FOUR (FOUR)

How much is FOUR (FOUR) worth today?
The live FOUR price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current FOUR to USD price?
The current price of FOUR to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of FOUR?
The market cap for FOUR is $ 12.02K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of FOUR?
The circulating supply of FOUR is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FOUR?
FOUR achieved an ATH price of 0 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FOUR?
FOUR saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of FOUR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FOUR is -- USD.
Will FOUR go higher this year?
FOUR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FOUR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
FOUR (FOUR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.