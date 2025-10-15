Felis Price (FELIS)
-0.12%
-88.57%
-89.33%
-89.33%
Felis (FELIS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, FELIS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. FELIS's all-time high price is $ 0.00000328, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, FELIS has changed by -0.12% over the past hour, -88.57% over 24 hours, and -89.33% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Felis is $ 34.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FELIS is 311.12B, with a total supply of 801328527551.2377. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 89.58K.
During today, the price change of Felis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Felis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Felis to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Felis to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-88.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+67.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-96.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Felis is a 100% community-driven meme token. Born from the internet’s love for cats and crypto, Felis is here to claw its way up the charts — powered entirely by its community.
Our mission? To grow together through strategic CEX and DEX listings, strong partnerships, and the unstoppable support of our holders. There’s no centralized team calling the shots — Felis thrives on collective decision-making, grassroots momentum, and pure meme energy.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Felis (FELIS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Felis (FELIS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Felis.
Check the Felis price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Felis (FELIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FELIS token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|10-14 20:24:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, SKYAI Drops Over 40% in 24h
|10-14 19:19:00
|Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $624 million in the past 24 hours, over 210,000 traders liquidated
|10-14 18:42:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market pauses rally and turns bearish, total market cap drops to $3.93 trillion
|10-14 18:27:00
|Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap breaks through $310 billion to reach new high, increasing by over $80 billion this year
|10-14 17:21:00
|Industry Updates
Preview: Powell to deliver speech today, potentially influencing rate cut pace and monetary policy expectations
|10-14 14:09:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Falls Below $114,000, Ethereum Drops Below $4,200
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.