Farcats (FARCATS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00055033 24H High $ 0.00064558 All Time High $ 0.0010799 Lowest Price $ 0.00020294 Price Change (1H) +8.11% Price Change (1D) +7.41% Price Change (7D) +110.58%

Farcats (FARCATS) real-time price is $0.00065005. Over the past 24 hours, FARCATS traded between a low of $ 0.00055033 and a high of $ 0.00064558, showing active market volatility. FARCATS's all-time high price is $ 0.0010799, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00020294.

In terms of short-term performance, FARCATS has changed by +8.11% over the past hour, +7.41% over 24 hours, and +110.58% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Farcats (FARCATS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 643.08K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 643.08K Circulation Supply 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Farcats is $ 643.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FARCATS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 643.08K.