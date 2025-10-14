Evolve PRO (EVOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.04826155 $ 0.04826155 $ 0.04826155 24H Low $ 0.053264 $ 0.053264 $ 0.053264 24H High 24H Low $ 0.04826155$ 0.04826155 $ 0.04826155 24H High $ 0.053264$ 0.053264 $ 0.053264 All Time High $ 0.074445$ 0.074445 $ 0.074445 Lowest Price $ 0.0031876$ 0.0031876 $ 0.0031876 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -1.95% Price Change (7D) +0.39% Price Change (7D) +0.39%

Evolve PRO (EVOP) real-time price is $0.04892714. Over the past 24 hours, EVOP traded between a low of $ 0.04826155 and a high of $ 0.053264, showing active market volatility. EVOP's all-time high price is $ 0.074445, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0031876.

In terms of short-term performance, EVOP has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -1.95% over 24 hours, and +0.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Evolve PRO (EVOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.45M$ 2.45M $ 2.45M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.45M$ 2.45M $ 2.45M Circulation Supply 50.00M 50.00M 50.00M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Evolve PRO is $ 2.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVOP is 50.00M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.45M.