The live Evolve PRO price today is 0.04892714 USD. Track real-time EVOP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EVOP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Evolve PRO price today is 0.04892714 USD. Track real-time EVOP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EVOP price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About EVOP

EVOP Price Info

EVOP Whitepaper

EVOP Official Website

EVOP Tokenomics

EVOP Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Evolve PRO Logo

Evolve PRO Price (EVOP)

Unlisted

1 EVOP to USD Live Price:

$0.04892714
$0.04892714$0.04892714
-1.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Evolve PRO (EVOP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 02:47:34 (UTC+8)

Evolve PRO (EVOP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04826155
$ 0.04826155$ 0.04826155
24H Low
$ 0.053264
$ 0.053264$ 0.053264
24H High

$ 0.04826155
$ 0.04826155$ 0.04826155

$ 0.053264
$ 0.053264$ 0.053264

$ 0.074445
$ 0.074445$ 0.074445

$ 0.0031876
$ 0.0031876$ 0.0031876

-0.01%

-1.95%

+0.39%

+0.39%

Evolve PRO (EVOP) real-time price is $0.04892714. Over the past 24 hours, EVOP traded between a low of $ 0.04826155 and a high of $ 0.053264, showing active market volatility. EVOP's all-time high price is $ 0.074445, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0031876.

In terms of short-term performance, EVOP has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -1.95% over 24 hours, and +0.39% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Evolve PRO (EVOP) Market Information

$ 2.45M
$ 2.45M$ 2.45M

--
----

$ 2.45M
$ 2.45M$ 2.45M

50.00M
50.00M 50.00M

50,000,000.0
50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Evolve PRO is $ 2.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVOP is 50.00M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.45M.

Evolve PRO (EVOP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Evolve PRO to USD was $ -0.00097649223210683.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Evolve PRO to USD was $ +0.0169590420.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Evolve PRO to USD was $ +0.1451318023.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Evolve PRO to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00097649223210683-1.95%
30 Days$ +0.0169590420+34.66%
60 Days$ +0.1451318023+296.63%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Evolve PRO (EVOP)

EVOLVE Pro marks the next chapter of the Evolve Token project, relaunched on the Binance Smart Chain (BNB Chain) as a utility-driven token powering a transformative decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. As an innovative DeFi project, Evolve Token reinvents conventional investment strategies by integrating tokenization, lending pools, fractional ownership, and cross-border trading.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Evolve PRO (EVOP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Evolve PRO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Evolve PRO (EVOP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Evolve PRO (EVOP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Evolve PRO.

Check the Evolve PRO price prediction now!

EVOP to Local Currencies

Evolve PRO (EVOP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Evolve PRO (EVOP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EVOP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Evolve PRO (EVOP)

How much is Evolve PRO (EVOP) worth today?
The live EVOP price in USD is 0.04892714 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EVOP to USD price?
The current price of EVOP to USD is $ 0.04892714. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Evolve PRO?
The market cap for EVOP is $ 2.45M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EVOP?
The circulating supply of EVOP is 50.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EVOP?
EVOP achieved an ATH price of 0.074445 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EVOP?
EVOP saw an ATL price of 0.0031876 USD.
What is the trading volume of EVOP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EVOP is -- USD.
Will EVOP go higher this year?
EVOP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EVOP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 02:47:34 (UTC+8)

Evolve PRO (EVOP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.