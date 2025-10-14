Eva AI Companion (EVA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000685 $ 0.00000685 $ 0.00000685 24H Low $ 0.00000751 $ 0.00000751 $ 0.00000751 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000685$ 0.00000685 $ 0.00000685 24H High $ 0.00000751$ 0.00000751 $ 0.00000751 All Time High $ 0.00022567$ 0.00022567 $ 0.00022567 Lowest Price $ 0.00000677$ 0.00000677 $ 0.00000677 Price Change (1H) -1.69% Price Change (1D) +0.57% Price Change (7D) -29.01% Price Change (7D) -29.01%

Eva AI Companion (EVA) real-time price is $0.00000706. Over the past 24 hours, EVA traded between a low of $ 0.00000685 and a high of $ 0.00000751, showing active market volatility. EVA's all-time high price is $ 0.00022567, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000677.

In terms of short-term performance, EVA has changed by -1.69% over the past hour, +0.57% over 24 hours, and -29.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eva AI Companion (EVA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.06K$ 7.06K $ 7.06K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.06K$ 7.06K $ 7.06K Circulation Supply 999.58M 999.58M 999.58M Total Supply 999,579,680.19238 999,579,680.19238 999,579,680.19238

The current Market Cap of Eva AI Companion is $ 7.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVA is 999.58M, with a total supply of 999579680.19238. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.06K.