The live Eva AI Companion price today is 0.00000706 USD. Track real-time EVA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore EVA price trend easily at MEXC now.

Eva AI Companion Price (EVA)

1 EVA to USD Live Price:

--
----
+0.50%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Eva AI Companion (EVA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 14:34:43 (UTC+8)

Eva AI Companion (EVA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000685
$ 0.00000685
24H Low
$ 0.00000751
$ 0.00000751
24H High

$ 0.00000685
$ 0.00000685

$ 0.00000751
$ 0.00000751

$ 0.00022567
$ 0.00022567

$ 0.00000677
$ 0.00000677

-1.69%

+0.57%

-29.01%

-29.01%

Eva AI Companion (EVA) real-time price is $0.00000706. Over the past 24 hours, EVA traded between a low of $ 0.00000685 and a high of $ 0.00000751, showing active market volatility. EVA's all-time high price is $ 0.00022567, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00000677.

In terms of short-term performance, EVA has changed by -1.69% over the past hour, +0.57% over 24 hours, and -29.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eva AI Companion (EVA) Market Information

$ 7.06K
$ 7.06K

--
--

$ 7.06K
$ 7.06K

999.58M
999.58M

999,579,680.19238
999,579,680.19238

The current Market Cap of Eva AI Companion is $ 7.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EVA is 999.58M, with a total supply of 999579680.19238. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.06K.

Eva AI Companion (EVA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Eva AI Companion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Eva AI Companion to USD was $ -0.0000024451.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Eva AI Companion to USD was $ -0.0000037794.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Eva AI Companion to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.57%
30 Days$ -0.0000024451-34.63%
60 Days$ -0.0000037794-53.53%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Eva AI Companion (EVA)

Eva AI Companion (EVA) Resource

Official Website

Eva AI Companion Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Eva AI Companion (EVA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Eva AI Companion (EVA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Eva AI Companion.

Check the Eva AI Companion price prediction now!

EVA to Local Currencies

Eva AI Companion (EVA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Eva AI Companion (EVA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EVA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Eva AI Companion (EVA)

How much is Eva AI Companion (EVA) worth today?
The live EVA price in USD is 0.00000706 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current EVA to USD price?
The current price of EVA to USD is $ 0.00000706. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Eva AI Companion?
The market cap for EVA is $ 7.06K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of EVA?
The circulating supply of EVA is 999.58M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of EVA?
EVA achieved an ATH price of 0.00022567 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of EVA?
EVA saw an ATL price of 0.00000677 USD.
What is the trading volume of EVA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for EVA is -- USD.
Will EVA go higher this year?
EVA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out EVA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Eva AI Companion (EVA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-13 21:33:00Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflow of $3.17 billion last week, with record-breaking year-to-date inflow reaching $48.7 billion
10-13 17:20:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 38, Fear Sentiment Eases
10-13 10:50:00Industry Updates
Cryptocurrency total market cap rebounds above $4 trillion, with a 24-hour increase of 5.6%
10-12 07:40:07Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals continue, with a net outflow of 2,167.72 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
10-12 05:22:00Industry Updates
Liquidations across the market rise to $780 million in the past 24 hours, over 200,000 traders liquidated
10-11 21:42:43Industry Updates
Bitcoin Dominance Returns Above 60%, Altcoin Market Cap Drops Nearly 15% in Four Days

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.