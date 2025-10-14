Tokenized Enlightenment is the great awakening of Humanity. It is the collective intention to Enlighten Consciousness from the illusory nature of the material society. It is about the dissolution of the Ego to unify Consciousness with the Absolute as it always has been. It is about the formlessness of things. It is about Consciousness Expansion. It is formless form. It is the truth of all truth. One must believe that tokenised enlightenment allows humanity to awaken and realise the self imposed shackles of slavery it lives in, and through this enlightenment, we may become financially liberated from all sufferings we may have.

