ELLA (ELLA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0011097 24H High $ 0.00125235 All Time High $ 0.00130934 Lowest Price $ 0.00013543 Price Change (1H) -1.35% Price Change (1D) +8.26% Price Change (7D) -5.59%

ELLA (ELLA) real-time price is $0.00121458. Over the past 24 hours, ELLA traded between a low of $ 0.0011097 and a high of $ 0.00125235, showing active market volatility. ELLA's all-time high price is $ 0.00130934, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00013543.

In terms of short-term performance, ELLA has changed by -1.35% over the past hour, +8.26% over 24 hours, and -5.59% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ELLA (ELLA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.22M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.22M Circulation Supply 999.96M Total Supply 999,955,367.887857

The current Market Cap of ELLA is $ 1.22M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ELLA is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999955367.887857. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.22M.