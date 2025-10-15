Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 810.65 $ 810.65 $ 810.65 24H Low $ 822.31 $ 822.31 $ 822.31 24H High 24H Low $ 810.65$ 810.65 $ 810.65 24H High $ 822.31$ 822.31 $ 822.31 All Time High $ 868.14$ 868.14 $ 868.14 Lowest Price $ 624.79$ 624.79 $ 624.79 Price Change (1H) +0.03% Price Change (1D) -0.94% Price Change (7D) -3.57% Price Change (7D) -3.57%

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) real-time price is $812.79. Over the past 24 hours, LLYX traded between a low of $ 810.65 and a high of $ 822.31, showing active market volatility. LLYX's all-time high price is $ 868.14, while its all-time low price is $ 624.79.

In terms of short-term performance, LLYX has changed by +0.03% over the past hour, -0.94% over 24 hours, and -3.57% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eli Lilly xStock (LLYX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 262.92K$ 262.92K $ 262.92K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.35M$ 17.35M $ 17.35M Circulation Supply 323.47 323.47 323.47 Total Supply 21,342.925497754 21,342.925497754 21,342.925497754

The current Market Cap of Eli Lilly xStock is $ 262.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LLYX is 323.47, with a total supply of 21342.925497754. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.35M.