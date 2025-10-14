Eigenpie (EGP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.375269 $ 0.375269 $ 0.375269 24H Low $ 0.394826 $ 0.394826 $ 0.394826 24H High 24H Low $ 0.375269$ 0.375269 $ 0.375269 24H High $ 0.394826$ 0.394826 $ 0.394826 All Time High $ 9.68$ 9.68 $ 9.68 Lowest Price $ 0.360495$ 0.360495 $ 0.360495 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) +0.12% Price Change (7D) -16.60% Price Change (7D) -16.60%

Eigenpie (EGP) real-time price is $0.376466. Over the past 24 hours, EGP traded between a low of $ 0.375269 and a high of $ 0.394826, showing active market volatility. EGP's all-time high price is $ 9.68, while its all-time low price is $ 0.360495.

In terms of short-term performance, EGP has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, +0.12% over 24 hours, and -16.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Eigenpie (EGP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.77M$ 3.77M $ 3.77M Circulation Supply 3.69M 3.69M 3.69M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Eigenpie is $ 1.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of EGP is 3.69M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.77M.