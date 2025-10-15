Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.279226 $ 0.279226 $ 0.279226 24H Low $ 0.311389 $ 0.311389 $ 0.311389 24H High 24H Low $ 0.279226$ 0.279226 $ 0.279226 24H High $ 0.311389$ 0.311389 $ 0.311389 All Time High $ 0.788788$ 0.788788 $ 0.788788 Lowest Price $ 0.279226$ 0.279226 $ 0.279226 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -3.43% Price Change (7D) -40.95% Price Change (7D) -40.95%

Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) real-time price is $0.300691. Over the past 24 hours, DEINIT traded between a low of $ 0.279226 and a high of $ 0.311389, showing active market volatility. DEINIT's all-time high price is $ 0.788788, while its all-time low price is $ 0.279226.

In terms of short-term performance, DEINIT has changed by -- over the past hour, -3.43% over 24 hours, and -40.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.91K$ 18.91K $ 18.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.91K$ 18.91K $ 18.91K Circulation Supply 62.90K 62.90K 62.90K Total Supply 62,903.358391 62,903.358391 62,903.358391

The current Market Cap of Drop Staked INIT is $ 18.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEINIT is 62.90K, with a total supply of 62903.358391. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.91K.