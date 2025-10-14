The live DROP price today is 2.31 USD. Track real-time DROP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DROP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live DROP price today is 2.31 USD. Track real-time DROP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore DROP price trend easily at MEXC now.

Page last updated: 2025-10-14 21:43:52 (UTC+8)

DROP (DROP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.26
$ 2.26$ 2.26
24H Low
$ 2.65
$ 2.65$ 2.65
24H High

$ 2.26
$ 2.26$ 2.26

$ 2.65
$ 2.65$ 2.65

$ 19.91
$ 19.91$ 19.91

$ 1.73
$ 1.73$ 1.73

+1.47%

-11.22%

-23.62%

-23.62%

DROP (DROP) real-time price is $2.31. Over the past 24 hours, DROP traded between a low of $ 2.26 and a high of $ 2.65, showing active market volatility. DROP's all-time high price is $ 19.91, while its all-time low price is $ 1.73.

In terms of short-term performance, DROP has changed by +1.47% over the past hour, -11.22% over 24 hours, and -23.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DROP (DROP) Market Information

$ 2.28M
$ 2.28M$ 2.28M

--
----

$ 2.28M
$ 2.28M$ 2.28M

989.19K
989.19K 989.19K

989,190.2621479502
989,190.2621479502 989,190.2621479502

The current Market Cap of DROP is $ 2.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DROP is 989.19K, with a total supply of 989190.2621479502. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.28M.

DROP (DROP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DROP to USD was $ -0.291917007962857.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DROP to USD was $ -0.9796418940.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DROP to USD was $ -1.2006915690.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DROP to USD was $ -4.152582128377726.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.291917007962857-11.22%
30 Days$ -0.9796418940-42.40%
60 Days$ -1.2006915690-51.97%
90 Days$ -4.152582128377726-64.25%

What is DROP (DROP)

DROP ($DROP) is a meme coin on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) built around the idea that the smallest unit of an XRP, or 0.000001 XRP, is called a “drop”.

DROP isn’t just a token. It’s an identity. A movement. A gateway to everything XRPL has to offer.

With its instantly recognisable character and bold creative vision, DROP leads the charge in showing how fun, community, and onchain experience can coexist. The project puts a spotlight on liquidity pools - not just as a concept, but as a core part of XRPL culture. It’s here to educate, engage, and onboard the next wave of users to the DEX.

Whether it’s through content, collectibles, or its expanding GameFi world - where players earn drop through gameplay - DROP delivers a hands on, real world connection to XRPL. Fast. Cheap. Accessible.

That’s the future $DROP is building.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DROP (DROP) Resource

Official Website

DROP Price Prediction (USD)

How much will DROP (DROP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your DROP (DROP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for DROP.

Check the DROP price prediction now!

DROP to Local Currencies

DROP (DROP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of DROP (DROP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DROP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DROP (DROP)

How much is DROP (DROP) worth today?
The live DROP price in USD is 2.31 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current DROP to USD price?
The current price of DROP to USD is $ 2.31. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of DROP?
The market cap for DROP is $ 2.28M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of DROP?
The circulating supply of DROP is 989.19K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DROP?
DROP achieved an ATH price of 19.91 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DROP?
DROP saw an ATL price of 1.73 USD.
What is the trading volume of DROP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DROP is -- USD.
Will DROP go higher this year?
DROP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DROP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-14 21:43:52 (UTC+8)

