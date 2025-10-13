donk on bonk (DONK) Price Information (USD)

donk on bonk (DONK) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DONK traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DONK's all-time high price is $ 0.00001119, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DONK has changed by +1.25% over the past hour, -7.38% over 24 hours, and +5.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

donk on bonk (DONK) Market Information

The current Market Cap of donk on bonk is $ 37.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DONK is 68.97B, with a total supply of 68972018426.40135. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.02K.