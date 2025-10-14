DoctorX is a meme-powered digital ecosystem built on the MultiversX blockchain, designed to combine humor, gamification, and utility. The $DRX token fuels the platform, enabling activities such as meme betting, decentralized gaming, and rewards within partner platforms. Its purpose is to provide users with a seamless and engaging way to earn, interact, and transact in a dynamic Web3 environment. Bringing more people on to the blockchain and growing organically.

