DoctorX (DRX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00000102 $ 0.00000102 $ 0.00000102 24H Low $ 0.00000109 $ 0.00000109 $ 0.00000109 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00000102$ 0.00000102 $ 0.00000102 24H High $ 0.00000109$ 0.00000109 $ 0.00000109 All Time High $ 0.00007801$ 0.00007801 $ 0.00007801 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.50% Price Change (1D) -1.14% Price Change (7D) -22.83% Price Change (7D) -22.83%

DoctorX (DRX) real-time price is $0.00000104. Over the past 24 hours, DRX traded between a low of $ 0.00000102 and a high of $ 0.00000109, showing active market volatility. DRX's all-time high price is $ 0.00007801, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DRX has changed by -1.50% over the past hour, -1.14% over 24 hours, and -22.83% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DoctorX (DRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 211.21K$ 211.21K $ 211.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 211.21K$ 211.21K $ 211.21K Circulation Supply 203.12B 203.12B 203.12B Total Supply 203,118,765,429.0 203,118,765,429.0 203,118,765,429.0

The current Market Cap of DoctorX is $ 211.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DRX is 203.12B, with a total supply of 203118765429.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 211.21K.